Southern Africa’s travel ban will be lifted by the United States.

Officials announced Friday that the US will withdraw the travel ban imposed on numerous southern African countries when the Omicron version of Covid was initially discovered next week.

After the variant was discovered in South Africa, which reported Omicron to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24, countries all over the world imposed travel restrictions from southern Africa.

The World Health Organization and the United Nations have condemned the travel bans, while South African officials claim they are being penalized for detecting the problem and being truthful.

“The constraints gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, (particularly) boosted,” White House associate press secretary Kevin Munoz said on Twitter.

The travel prohibition, he claimed, would be lifted on December 31.

International travelers from the eight afflicted nations will not have a large influence on US cases, according to a senior White House official, because Omicron is ubiquitous across the United States and globally.

“During the travel suspension, President Biden cut the duration for pre-departure testing from three to one day,” according to the official. “Travelers from these eight nations will be held to the same stringent standards.” Later Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor on the announcement.

In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “The Secretary complimented South Africa’s scientists and government for their transparency and expertise.”

South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi were all affected by the ban.

In the United States, where the extensively mutated Omicron form is pushing certain overburdened hospitals — and fatigued health workers — to the breaking point, the holiday season is projected to drive up Covid cases even further.

In some parts of the country, Omicron currently accounts for more than 90% of all cases.

According to the non-profit website Covid Act Now, the seven-day average of new daily cases is poised to pass the Delta peak seen in September.

In several areas, intensive care facilities are nearing capacity.

Vaccinations are being touted by US health officials as a way to reduce the number of severe cases, and inoculation numbers have been high all week.

President Joe Biden also stated this week that the federal government will acquire 500 million quick Covid tests. The extra tests, on the other hand, are not likely to be available until January.

The Omicron variation has caused an increase in infection rates across South Africa, but fewer people have died or required hospital treatment as a result.