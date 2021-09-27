South Sudanese oil exports have resumed following a deal between Khartoum and protesters.

South Sudanese oil shipments began Monday, according to the Sudanese capital’s energy ministry, following an agreement between Khartoum and protestors who stopped pipelines in Port Sudan over the weekend.

The transit of South Sudan’s oil exports generates income for Khartoum’s destitute economy.

South Sudan’s oil is exported to international markets from the Red Sea port of Port Sudan.

Senior government officials met with demonstrators dissatisfied with a peace pact Sudan’s transitional government reached with rebel groups in October 2020 late Sunday.

Late Sunday, the ruling Sovereign Council published a video showing activists removing chains and locks used to shut the key port.

After the resignation of long-time tyrant Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, Sudan formed a hybrid civilian-military ruling council.

It works alongside a transitional government led by civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, which struck a peace deal with multiple rebel groups in October.

The eastern demonstrators, who are from Sudan’s Beja minority, claim that the arrangement with Darfur rebels, the Blue Nile state, and South Kordofan state overlooked their concerns.

On Saturday, protestors blocked the entrance to the city’s airport and a critical bridge while blocking access to Port Sudan.

They promised to cut off the eastern region unless their demands, which they handed over to a government delegation, were met.

“We’ve enabled oil exports from South Sudan to resume, but the shutdown remains in place,” protest organizer Sayed Abu Amnah told AFP.