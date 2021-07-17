South Koreans now consider their country to be stronger than the North, but more want to reunite, according to a poll.

According to a state-sponsored poll obtained by This website, South Koreans today regard their country as more powerful than their northern neighbor, yet the percentage of citizens who wish to reunite with North Korea has increased significantly.

The Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU), a government-backed think tank based in Seoul, has released the results of its most recent opinion poll, which covered a wide range of themes, largely related to inter-Korean ties. This website received the study in question, as well as some additional findings not included in the public edition.

A never-before-recorded reversal that reveals more South Koreans believe their country is “stronger” than North Korea is one of the more striking aspects of the unreleased segment.

The difference, which was recorded in April, is slight, with 37.1 percent favoring Seoul versus 36.5 percent seeing Pyongyang as commanding the more powerful Korea, but it represents a significant shift from previous figures from November, when North Korea was described as more powerful by more than a seven-point margin, with 33.5 percent favoring Pyongyang versus only 26.4 percent favoring South Korea.

In previous years, the North Korean option had a larger lead, with 7.8 points in June of last year, 9.1 in September of this year, and 11 in April of this year.

The study’s corresponding author, research fellow Lee Sang Sin, described the latest findings as “a very fascinating change.”

“So far, more South Koreans have felt that North Korea’s military force can conquer South Korea,” Lee told This website. “Now it’s the other way around.”

He also outlined what he believes is the likely cause of the shift.

“I believe it demonstrates that South Koreans are increasingly confident in their country’s cultural, economic, and political standing among its neighbors,” Lee added. “Koreans are finally recognizing the fact that South Korea is no longer a poor, defenseless country, thanks to the government’s exceptional response to COVID-19 and the subsequent surge of Korean soft power.”

However, the data in the paper have another intriguing aspect.

