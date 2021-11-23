South Korean ex-dictator Chun Doo-hwan has died at the age of 90, according to reports.

According to media sources, South Korean ex-dictator Chun Doo-hwan, who violently suppressed opponents until enormous demonstrations drove him out, died on Tuesday.

Chun died at his home in Seoul, according to the Yonhap news agency in South Korea. He was 90 years old.

He led the country’s economic growth and helped Seoul win the 1988 Olympic Games. He was the first president of South Korea to hand up power peacefully.

Chun was a commander who took control in a coup when Park Chung-hee was assassinated in 1979.

From 1980 to 1988, he was president, dominating with an iron grip and brutally crushing his opponents.

Chun is still regarded as one of South Korea’s most despised figures.

For commanding his forces to put down an uprising against his reign in the southern city of Gwangju, he is known as the “Butcher of Gwangju.”

He was convicted of treason and sentenced to die in 1996, in part because of the events in Gwangju, but his sentence was mitigated on appeal, and he was released after a presidential pardon.

The official death toll in Gwangju is roughly 200 people, but activists estimate the number could be three times higher.

It was dismissed as a “riot” by Chun and far-right lawmakers in South Korea. The previous tyrant denied having any part in the uprising’s suppression.

He also survived an assassination attempt during his reign.

In 1983, while on a state visit to Myanmar, North Korean spies attempted to assassinate him by bombing a memorial service.

Until his death, Chun was enmeshed in legal fights.

Last year, he was found guilty of slander in relation to the Gwangju rebellion.