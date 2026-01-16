South Korean Court Jails Former President Over Martial Law Crisis

South Korea’s judiciary delivered a landmark ruling on January 16, 2026, sentencing former president Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in prison over his role in the short-lived declaration of martial law in December 2024. The decision, handed down by the Seoul Central District Court, marks the first criminal verdict tied directly to the crisis that led to Yoon’s impeachment and removal from office.

The court found that both the declaration and execution of martial law were unlawful, concluding that Yoon abused presidential authority at a moment of intense political confrontation. The ruling is the first of eight criminal trials the former leader faces, setting a precedent with far-reaching consequences for South Korea’s political and legal landscape.

Court details obstruction and abuse of authority

Judges ruled that Yoon obstructed his own arrest by directing presidential security officials to prevent investigators from carrying out a lawful warrant at his residence. He was also convicted of infringing on the rights of nine cabinet members by convening only a small, handpicked group of ministers to discuss the martial law decree, rather than holding the full Cabinet meeting required by law.

The court further determined that Yoon fabricated elements of the proclamation and repeatedly defied efforts to detain him. In a televised verdict, Judge Baek Dae-hyun said the former president had ignored constitutional safeguards designed to prevent arbitrary rule. The judge added that a severe sentence was warranted because Yoon showed no remorse, instead offering what the court described as implausible explanations for his conduct.

Yoon attended the live-broadcast hearing wearing a white shirt and navy suit, maintaining a composed, expressionless demeanor as the sentence was read. Outside the courthouse, supporters and critics gathered in tense silence, some holding photographs of the former president.

Rebellion case and death penalty request still pending

The five-year sentence does not resolve the most serious accusation against Yoon: that enforcing martial law amounted to rebellion. In a separate trial, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, arguing that his actions posed a grave threat to the constitutional order. Insurrection remains one of the few crimes punishable by death in South Korea.

A verdict in the rebellion case is expected next month and could eclipse Friday’s ruling. Yoon’s defense team has accused prosecutors of political motivation, insisting that the decree was never intended to establish prolonged military rule and caused no casualties. Yoon has maintained that his actions were meant to warn the public about parliamentary obstruction by the liberal-controlled legislature.

Legal experts cited in domestic media say a death sentence is unlikely, pointing to South Korea’s de facto moratorium on executions since 1997. Many predict that, if convicted of rebellion, Yoon would more likely face life imprisonment or a sentence of 30 years or more. Courts are expected to weigh the brief duration of the decree and the absence of casualties, though Yoon’s lack of remorse may count against him.

The fallout from the martial law episode has reshaped South Korean politics. Massive protests followed the December 2024 declaration, prompting parliament to impeach Yoon. His arrest and dismissal soon followed, igniting a national debate over executive power and democratic safeguards.

For many South Koreans, the image of a former president standing trial has underscored both the fragility and resilience of the country’s institutions. While Friday’s ruling confirms that no officeholder is above the law, Yoon’s legal fate remains unresolved. With multiple trials still ahead, the consequences of his brief but turbulent presidency continue to unfold.