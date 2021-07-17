South Korea summons Japan’s envoy in response to Moon’s “masturbating” remark

According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, South Korea summoned Japan’s ambassador on Saturday for “undiplomatic” remarks concerning President Moon Jae-in and the possibility of a summit during the 2018 Tokyo Olympics.

Moon’s wish to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was reportedly mocked by a top Japanese diplomat, who described Moon as “masturbating with himself.”

In the same interview with South Korean cable network JTBC, the unnamed diplomat stated that Moon is in a “tug of war alone with himself” because Japan currently has “no space to pay attention to Seoul-Tokyo relations.”

The remarks come as the two countries are said to be in negotiations about organizing a high-level match during the Games to mend ties that had deteriorated to their lowest point in years due to historical differences.

Following JTBC’s story, the Japanese ambassador claimed that his deputy, Hirohisa Soma, was the one who said the “very improper” statements, however he did not specify what was said.

While such phrases were used throughout the dialogue, they were not addressed at President Moon, according to Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi.

“Deputy Chief Soma has been harshly warned,” he added.

Choi Jong-kun, South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister, has advocated for harsh actions.

According to the foreign ministry, he reminded Aiboshi at their meeting that such remarks “seriously degrade” efforts to reestablish ties and that “necessary measures should be taken.”

Tokyo and Seoul are both important US allies, democracies, and market economies, but their ties are strained by continuous disagreements over restitution for Japan’s colonial authority over the Korean peninsula in the early twentieth century.

Japan’s leader allegedly recognized “extremely challenging” relations due to wartime concerns at a press conference earlier this month, but said it was up to South Korea to deal to these issues.