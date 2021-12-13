South Korea says it will not boycott the Olympics in Beijing.

The president of South Korea said Monday that he will not join a US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, stressing the need to cooperate with China.

Moon Jae-in, speaking in Canberra, said he was “not considering” boycotting the Olympics to protest China’s human rights violations, as numerous Western countries have done.

“We have not received a request for participation in the diplomatic boycott from any other country, including the United States,” he said.

China has threatened the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada that if they oppose the Games, they will “pay the price.”

China’s mistreatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, as well as its suffocation of democracy in Hong Kong, spurred the boycott.

Moon emphasized that while South Korea intended to foster a free and open Pacific area, it also needed to acknowledge China’s role in bringing peace to the Korean Peninsula.

“We need China’s positive efforts to enable DPRK (North Korea) denuclearization,” he said, adding that Seoul desired a cordial relationship with Beijing.

Moon is presently in Australia for a three-day state visit, where the two countries signed a number of technical and military cooperation agreements.

A contract for roughly US$720 million included the sale of 30 howitzers (mobile artillery weapons) to Australia.