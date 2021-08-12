South Korea must make difficult decisions in the face of US military exercises and North Korean threats.

In the midst of yet another round of tensions on the peninsula, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is confronted with difficult decisions as he seeks peace with North Korea while maintaining his country’s decades-old military alliance with the US.

National Security Office Director Suh Hoon urged North Korea not to escalate tensions between the two countries during a meeting of South Korea’s National Security Council standing committee on Thursday, as Pyongyang lashed out at Seoul for planning military drills with Washington in the coming days.

According to the Hankyoreh newspaper, on the third day of radio silence on cross-border communication lines with North Korea, Suh and other security officials “closely analyzed North Korea’s move related to the South Korea-US combined training as well as South-North Korea, North Korea-US, and North Korea-China relations.”

They agreed to focus on cooperation with relevant countries to begin discussion as soon as possible, reaffirming the significance of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and refraining from measures that exacerbate tensions,” Suh added.

The comments come a day after senior North Korean officials issued back-to-back warnings about the planned US-South Korean maneuvers, which are due to begin on Monday.

On Wednesday, Kim Yong Chol, director of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party Central Committee United Front Department, issued a press statement, which was carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, in which the elite general chastised South Korea for starting preliminary training with the US the day before.

He said Seoul was “rejecting the opportunity of a turn hardly made amid unified anticipation of all the countrymen at home and abroad for peace and stability on the Korean peninsula” by making such a step just two weeks after inter-Korean communications were restarted after a 14-month silence.

Kim Yong Chol accused South Korea of ignoring its northern neighbor’s counsel when it “opted for alliance with foreigners, not harmony with countrymen,” “selected for escalation of tension, not détente,” and “chosen for confrontation, not improved relations,” and threatened punishment.

He claimed that North Korea would make Moon's administration "realize by the minute what a perilous choice they chose and what a catastrophic security dilemma they will confront as a result of their incorrect choice," accusing South Korea of "answering our good faith with."