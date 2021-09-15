South Korea launches its first ballistic missile from a submarine.

On Wednesday, South Korea successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile, making it the world’s seventh country to do so and raising the risk of a regional arms race.

President Moon Jae-in oversaw the test, which happened hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea, according to the South’s military, and as China’s foreign minister visited Seoul.

It’s a significant step forward for the South, which has been beefing up its military in order to confront the threat posed by the North, which is under international sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

“The fact that not one but two Koreas are firing ballistic missiles on the same day is unusual timing,” Yonsei University professor John Delury told AFP.

“It does point to the fact that there is an arms race going on in this region that everyone should be aware of.”

According to the presidential Blue House, the South’s missile was launched from its newly commissioned submarine Ahn Chang-ho and flew the desired distance before hitting its target.

The possession of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) was a “significant” step forward in the country’s deterrence, according to the White House, and it would play “a crucial role in self-reliant national defense and the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula moving forward.”

All other countries with SLBM capabilities have their own nuclear weapons.

The North fired “two short-range ballistic missiles” into the sea off its east coast earlier in the day, according to a statement from Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

They flew for approximately 800 kilometers (500 miles) at a maximum height of 60 kilometers.

Pyongyang had test-fired a new “long-range cruise missile” over the weekend, labeling it a “strategic weapon of tremendous significance,” according to its official Korean Central News Agency. It was Pyongyang’s second launch in less than a week.

The two launches on Wednesday — both in the early afternoon – happened after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his South Korean counterpart and Moon in Seoul.

Before news of the two Koreas’ launches broke, Wang said he hoped that all countries would contribute to “peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” according to the Yonhap news agency.

He continued, “For example, not only the North, but also other countries are engaging in military activity.”

The date of Pyongyang’s launch, according to analysts, was a clear signal to Beijing, the North’s primary diplomatic friend and principal economic and aid partner – though. Brief News from Washington Newsday.