South Korea is the SLBM’s newest kid on the block.

On the Korean peninsula, headlines concerning missile tests nearly always focus on the nuclear-armed North, but the South fired its own submarine-launched ballistic missile this week as it quickly expands its military capabilities.

The successful test places the South among an elite group of countries with proven SLBM technology, and Seoul is investing heavily in its defense forces.

The North, on the other side of the peninsula’s Demilitarized Zone, has the world’s largest standing army and has made tremendous progress in its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, earning it international sanctions.

Seoul’s SLBMs, on the other hand, tip the strategic balance, allowing it to launch a surprise second strike even if its land forces are annihilated in a fight.

The Ahn Chang-ho, a new 3,000-ton missile submarine named after an independence campaigner, launched the missile on Wednesday.

Afterwards President Moon Jae-in – who has long pursued engagement with Pyongyang to bring it to the negotiating table – told the vessel’s commander: “Activist Ahn Chang-ho remarked in 1921 that ‘The only thing we can trust and wish for is our strength’.”

To protect itself against the North, which invaded in 1950, South Korea maintains a conscript army, and last month presented a plan to increase its defense spending to 70 trillion won ($60 billion) by 2026, with a focus on acquiring “cutting-edge sophisticated technology.”

It is expanding its fleet with more Aegis-class destroyers and SLBM submarines, as well as replacing aging F-4 and F-5 fighter jets with indigenously produced KF-21 fighters.

On Wednesday, the state’s Agency for Defense Development (ADD) revealed a supersonic cruise missile and announced that it was working on a high-powered ballistic missile capable of carrying a far bigger warhead.

It also successfully tested a solid-fuel engine for space rockets in July, which was designed to launch tiny satellites into low Earth orbit.

Space rockets and military missiles utilise comparable engine technology, which the North exploited in the past when it carried out what it said were satellite launches while others suspected were covert missile testing.

Solid-fuel missiles are more transportable and deploy faster than liquid-fuelled missiles.

Washington has 28,500 troops stationed in the South to assist defend it against the North, but observers say Seoul’s development plans are also influenced by its experience with Donald Trump’s presidency, which proved that relying on the US indefinitely might be risky.

“We must keep in mind how irregular the practice is. Brief News from Washington Newsday.