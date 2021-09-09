South Korea is keeping a close eye on North Korea’s military parade, which includes dogs, horses, and gas masks.

As relations between the two bitter neighbors remain in flux over a decade after Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un gained office, South Korea’s military told This website that it was closely monitoring a unique sort of a parade held by North Korea.

“Our military is closely monitoring North Korea’s military parade,” a representative for South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense, also known as the Republic of Korea, told This website. “Under the cooperation of the Republic of Korea and the United States, we are evaluating precisely.”

North Korea is no stranger to lavish displays of power, but Thursday’s midnight parade to mark the 73rd anniversary of the country’s founding, known officially as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), was notable in that it traded advanced missiles and warfighting capabilities for more modest paramilitary and public security assets.

From above, Kim observed the march through Pyongyang’s center square, which bears his grandfather’s name, Kim Il Sung. Horse-mounted cavalry formations, columns of personnel escorted by military search dogs, and scores of health workers wearing matching orange hazmat suits and gas masks were among the participants in the march.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, rockets were transported by “tractors hauling artillery pieces to pound the aggressors and their vassal troops with annihilating firepower in case of emergency.”

While Kim did not speak during the ceremony, he “warmly recognized the enthusiastically cheering throng for a long time,” according to reports.

The Supreme Leader was lavishly praised by the News Agency.

“With his ardent love and self-sacrificing dedication to the country and the people, all the participants presented the highest glory and deepest gratitude to Kim Jong Un, a peerless hero who is fully demonstrating the new era of overall prosperity of the country and the era of our state-first principle,” the report stated.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is nearing the conclusion of his second and last term early next year, while Kim's leadership approaches the 10-year mark later this year. With US President Joe Biden still in his first year and already dealing with intractable home concerns as well as more serious foreign policy issues in another area of the world, the Korean Peninsula appears to be facing uncertainty.