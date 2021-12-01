South Korea discovers the first Omicron cases and tightens travel restrictions.

As fears mounted over the strain’s influence on the country’s ongoing Covid spike, South Korea announced its first instances of the Omicron coronavirus variation on Wednesday and tightened travel restrictions.

Omicron was found in five persons, including a fully vaccinated couple who visited Nigeria from November 14 to 23 and returned two days before the variant was formally reported by South Africa, according to health officials.

On Thursday, they tested positive for the coronavirus, and genetic sequencing testing revealed it was the novel variety, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). It stated that their pal has Omicron as well.

While much about Omicron is still unknown, its appearance has fueled fears in South Korea and around the world that it could exacerbate Covid-19 outbreaks.

The WHO believes that the high number of mutations on this variation make it more transmissible or vaccine-resistant, although determining if and to what extent Omicron is vaccine-resistant could take weeks.

It has advised against broad travel bans, but as the virus spreads, dozens of governments around the world have hastened to enact restrictions, primarily against southern African countries.

South Korea tightened travel restrictions after reporting the first Omicron cases, including a two-week halt of direct flights to Ethiopia.

All visitors entering the nation will be checked for the new variety, according to the statement.

And, starting Friday, all arrivals, both South Koreans and foreigners, will be required to quarantine for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status, according to the KDCA.

Exemptions were previously allowed in a number of circumstances, including for fully vaccinated South Korean nationals.

The administration had previously prohibited issuing visas and allowing non-nationals from eight African countries to enter the country, and on Wednesday it added Nigeria to the list.

The first Omicron cases were discovered on the same day that South Korea reported more than 5,100 new daily infections, the greatest number since the epidemic began.

More than 80% of the population has been fully immunized in the country.

Authorities loosened Covid restrictions earlier this month as they began rolling out their plan to live with the infection, thanks to the quick immunisation effort.

However, since then, there has been a spike in infections, with new daily infections more than doubling in recent weeks, prompting authorities to issue a warning about the mounting strain on the healthcare system.