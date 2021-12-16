South Africa’s Queer Migrants Fail Because of ‘Beautiful Laws.’

On his seven-day bus journey to South Africa, Kenyan asylum seeker Pallo Mandela dreamed of freedom. He was running for his life after his brother discovered him in bed with a man.

“He became really wild and quite toxic,” the 27-year-old recalled, recalling traumatic recollections from his current home, a little suburban house outside of Pretoria.

Mandela, who landed in South Africa in February 2020, claimed, “He came with a bottle to hit my head and swore he was going to kill me.”

In Kenya, gay sex is illegal, and he was arrested on the spot. Queer activists paid bribes for his release and told him to “disappear” a few days later.

“Coming to South Africa was my only option,” Mandela told AFP.

“That was the only place I knew the government allowed LGBT people to feel safe.”

His hopes for a more welcoming society, however, were short-lived.

South Africa, which has some of the world’s most progressive LGBTQ+ policies, attracts queer migrants from across the continent and beyond looking to avoid persecution and homophobia.

In 1996, the country became the first in the world to pass a constitutional ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation.

It became the first African country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2006, despite the fact that social rules are generally conservative and homosexuality is considered a felony in many countries.

Gay rights, on the other hand, are frequently only protected on paper.

South Africa, according to many queer migrants, is more closed-minded than they expected. They are also victims of widespread xenophobia since they are foreigners.

“I’ve been harassed so many times walking with my transsexual friends, folks who are themselves,” Mandela added, his anxious face framed by gold earrings.

He moaned, “We get judged, robbed, insulted, and death threats.” “Imagine having to cope with xenophobia and sexual insecurity at the same time.” Anold Malushio used to fantasize about participating in the vibrant South African gay pride parades that he observed on his phone from his native town in Zambia.

Since his migration in 2017, the 26-year-old has participated in various parades, brandishing a Zambian flag while wearing tight rainbow shorts.

He is, however, still fighting for documentation.

Malushio’s claim for refugee status was denied by immigration authorities after months of tense interviews.

“At one point, the manager pulled out a Bible and began preaching to me about homosexuality,” Malushio recalled.

"At one point, the manager pulled out a Bible and began preaching to me about homosexuality," Malushio recalled.

He said, "South Africa has the most beautiful laws." "However, the employees they hire in their offices are completely unaware of gay issues." Migrants like Malushio are ideal targets for street crime because they are in legal limbo and are readily mocked by officials.