South Africa’s former president, Jacob Zuma, has begun serving a prison sentence for contempt of court.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma reported to prison early Thursday to begin completing a 15-month term for contempt of the country’s highest court, according to officials.

Zuma “has been admitted to begin serving a 15-month term at Estcourt Correctional Centre” in his home region of KwaZulu-Natal, according to prison officials.

It is the first time in post-apartheid South Africa that a former president has been imprisoned.

After days of defiance, he surrendered, bringing an end to a standoff that has gripped the country, which is simultaneously battling a vicious third wave of Covid-19.

The Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to prison last week for ignoring anti-graft investigators, setting a precedent for the continent by imprisoning a former president of state for refusing to reply to a corruption investigation.

Police had warned earlier on Wednesday that unless the Supreme Court ordered differently, they would arrest Zuma by midnight to uphold the verdict.

But, in the end, the former leader chose to go to prison on his own.

Zuma’s foundation tweeted minutes before the deadline that he had “chosen to comply with the incarceration order” and turned himself in to a correctional facility.

About 40 minutes before the deadline, a caravan of automobiles reported to be conveying Zuma left his homestead at a high speed.

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, Zuma’s daughter, tweeted that her father was “still in excellent spirits” and that “he remarked he hoped they still have his same overalls from Robben Island… Dad, we salute you!”

Zuma had launched a desperate legal defense and refused to surrender.

He had begged with the court for an 11th-hour reprieve, demanding that the court hold its arrest warrants until all legal processes were completed — according to the judgement, police would have three days to arrest him if he did not submit.

Zuma’s first request to have his detention halted was heard on Tuesday, but the decision was postponed until Friday.

Separately, he has petitioned the Constitutional Court to reconsider and revoke the court’s prison sentence.

The appeal will be heard the following Monday.

After a nine-year rule marred by corruption scandals and cronyism, Zuma, 79, was driven out of government in 2018 and replaced by Cyril Ramaphosa.

For his alleged ability to avoid justice, critics dubbed him the “Teflon president.”

On June 29, however, his fortunes altered dramatically when the court issued a contempt judgment against him.

Zuma had declined to appear in court despite a court order.