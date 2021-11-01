South Africans will vote in local elections that will put the ANC to the test.

South Africans voted in municipal elections on Monday, which are anticipated to reflect growing anger with the African National Congress, whose popularity has been dwindling since long before the July riots that killed dozens of people.

According to polls, a majority of voters may turn against the ANC, which has ruled the country since Nelson Mandela’s election ended minority white rule in 1994.

Senior members of the ANC, including ex-president Jacob Zuma, are facing a string of corruption investigations, the most recent of which is tied to coronavirus spending, while unemployment has risen to 34.4 percent.

Zuma’s detention in July provoked riots and looting that left at least 354 people dead.

However, daily grievances are at the forefront for many voters. State utilities have been eroded by decades of mismanagement, resulting in water cutbacks and rolling blackouts that disrupted the ANC’s own campaigning.

“The apartheid government was horrible, but at least it provided services to the people,” said Samuel Mahlaule, a 55-year-old Soweto Uber driver and father of four.

He was in a polling station near President Cyril Ramaphosa’s childhood home early Monday, in a queue of less than 20 people, and he wants change.

He stated, “Our ANC leaders haven’t actually delivered.” “They make far too many promises that they don’t intend to keep. But we haven’t given up hope.” Charmaine Barnard, 57, lives in Danville, a mostly white middle-class suburb of Pretoria, and she, too, wishes for change.

“I’m voting to bring about change in the country and a better life for everyone,” she explained.

Out of a total population of over 40 million individuals, approximately 26 million people are registered to vote.

Local councillors will be elected in 257 municipalities, but turnout is predicted to be low.

“I won’t vote because the administration has forgotten about people like me,” Xihluke Mitileni, a 27-year-old unemployed mother of two, explained.

She declared, “I am a squatter in my own nation.” “When I was a kid, the ANC promised my parents houses, but that promise was never fulfilled.” Ramaphosa and other senior ANC figures have campaigned tirelessly around the nation, with the president personally stumping in tiny towns.

They’ve been concentrating their efforts this week on crucial battlegrounds in Gauteng, which includes the capital Pretoria and the financial center Johannesburg, and where the ANC lost for the first time in municipal elections in 2016.

That year, the party received just under 54% of the national vote, its lowest ever electoral performance.

"We recognize that we have fallen short of our people's expectations, and we will do better," Ramaphosa added.