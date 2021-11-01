South Africans vote in local elections, putting the ANC’s grip on power to the test.

South Africans voted in municipal elections on Monday, which are anticipated to reflect growing anger with the African National Congress, whose popularity has been dwindling since long before the July riots that killed dozens of people.

According to polls, a majority of voters may turn against the ANC, which has ruled the country since Nelson Mandela’s election ended minority white rule in 1994.

Senior members of the ANC, including ex-president Jacob Zuma, are facing a string of corruption investigations, the most recent of which is tied to coronavirus spending, while unemployment has risen to 34.4 percent.

Zuma’s detention in July provoked riots and looting that left at least 354 people dead.

However, daily grievances are at the forefront for many voters. State utilities have been eroded by decades of mismanagement, resulting in water cutbacks and rolling blackouts that disrupted the ANC’s own campaigning.

“The apartheid government was horrible, but at least it provided services to the people,” said Samuel Mahlaule, a 55-year-old Soweto Uber driver and father of four.

He was in a line of less than 20 persons at a polling location near President Cyril Ramaphosa’s childhood home on Monday morning.

He stated, “Our ANC leaders haven’t actually delivered.” “They make far too many promises that they don’t intend to keep. But we haven’t given up hope.” Charmaine Barnard, 57, lives in Danville, a mostly white working-class suburb of Pretoria, and she, too, wishes for change.

“I’m voting to bring about change in the country and a better life for everyone,” she explained.

Only 65 percent of eligible voters registered to vote, and turnout is projected to be low in the 257 municipalities where South Africans will elect local councillors.

“I won’t vote because the administration has forgotten about people like me,” Xihluke Mitileni, a 27-year-old unemployed mother of two, explained.

She declared, “I am a squatter in my own nation.” “When I was a kid, the ANC promised my parents houses, but that promise was never fulfilled.” Ramaphosa and other senior ANC figures have campaigned tirelessly around the nation, with the president personally stumping in tiny towns.

Their focus this week has been on Pretoria, the capital, and Johannesburg, the financial capital, where the ANC lost for the first time in municipal elections in 2016.

That year, the party received just under 54% of the national vote, its lowest ever electoral performance.

“We have not realized our people’s dreams; we will do better,” Ramaphosa stated after casting his vote in Soweto.

He predicted that the ANC would win by a “overwhelming margin.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.