South Africans go to the polls to cast their votes… and get stabbed.

On Monday, South Africans exhibited little enthusiasm for local elections, but many were lured to polling places for a different reason: to receive an anti-Covid vaccine.

Nearly 1,000 pop-up clinics have been set up near polling booths across the country.

Other clinics changed their hours and operations to accommodate voters, all in the name of raising vaccine awareness.

Before walking next door to vote, Jabulani Twala got his immunization at Kopanong Community Centre in Soweto.

Because of disinformation circulating on social media, he stated he was afraid to receive his vaccine.

“People warned me I’d die from the vaccine, become infertile, and have a microchip implanted,” said the 47-year-old security guard.

“However, after seeing how diseases and mortality in South Africa have decreased since we began vaccination, I decided to get the vaccine as well.”

On Monday, voter turnout is projected to be low.

Only 65 percent of eligible voters cast ballots.

According to polls, a majority of people may turn against the African National Congress, which has ruled the country since Nelson Mandela’s election in 1994 ended white control.

In other areas, the queues for jabs were as long as the lines for votes.

The declaration of a public holiday for voting motivated some people to use their time off work to be immunized.

The Kopanong Community Centre is generally used as a vaccination center, but on Monday it was transformed into a polling station, with voters being accommodated inside and vaccine tents set up outside.

Around noon, 250 individuals had been vaccinated in two tents set up near a green park where children were playing football.

Masego Molebatsina, a 19-year-old student, stated that she would not vote because she believes it is a waste of time.

“I received my vaccination because I believe it saves lives.”

Even though South Africa’s infection rate has reduced considerably and the country is at its lowest level of restrictions, she is concerned about having an election during a pandemic.

“Holding an election during a pandemic is not right,” she remarked. “Take a look at the voting lines. No one is socially aloof.” The vaccine center’s nurse, Anne Simango, said they usually give out 300 vaccinations per day.

“However, we’ve had an inflow today,” she continued.

About 31% of South African adults are completely vaccinated, and the country just started vaccinating youngsters aged 12 and up last month.

