South Africans can beat the virus blues with the help of silent disco.

Hundreds of people danced at a mountain top park in Johannesburg, South Africa’s commercial metropolis, on Sunday as the sun set on a balmy spring day while listening to soundtracks on headphones.

It’s a burgeoning urban obsession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, which forced the closure of nightclubs in South Africa, the continent’s worst-affected country.

Last Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa loosened national Covid-19 limitations to the lowest level in history, enabling for larger gatherings.

“Even though it’s now legal, people are still scared to go inside clubs and indoor spaces,” said organiser Franck Leya, 27.

“Because it’s such an open space, it’s not a club… “Everyone is out, and there is an automatic level of social isolation without having to inform people,” he explained.

On one Sunday a month, revellers dance the day away in the open air while taking in a 360-degree panoramic view of Johannesburg from Northcliff Ridge Ecopark, one of the city’s highest points.

Jacqueline Jennings exhaled a sigh of relief as she danced with three pals, relieved that she could finally enjoy a nice day out after nearly 18 months in lockdown.

“It feels like we haven’t partied in a long time; it feels great to be out,” said the 42-year-old proprietor of a guest resort. “It’s as though I’m standing on top of God’s garden.”

“The silent disco is amazing; it’s the most beautiful house music,” she remarked, adding that it’s a “big jol,” as South African lingo for clubbing or partying goes.

Gordon Sekome, a 25-year-old auditor, was walking through a calm park with his partner when they noticed people dancing but no music speakers.

“I was thinking, ‘Why do they all have the same brand of headphones and no music?’” Sekome explained.

“This is something that everybody can appreciate. After listening to the music, he exclaimed, “This is extremely cool.”

Vaccinated partygoers get a discount, according to Leya.

South Africa accounted for roughly 35 percent of the continental cases, with over 2.9 million infections and 87,780 deaths. To attain population immunity, the government is working to vaccinate as many people as possible.