South African passengers were prevented from boarding the plane due to B.1.1.529 COVID Variant Fears.

Passengers from South Africa were prevented from disembarking from a plane that landed at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Friday for at least two and a half hours due to fears about the new highly transmissible B.1.1.529 COVID Variant, according to social media footage.

Botswana, Hong Kong, and South Africa have also discovered the new variety, which is reported to contain 32 mutations in its spike protein and is feared to be able to evade vaccines and immunity gained from previous infections. Scientists are concerned about the spread of the variation, which has been described as “the worst we’ve seen so far.” There have been 59 confirmed instances.

Paula Zimmerman, who was on board a KLM flight slated to arrive in Amsterdam on Friday afternoon, posted a video of a Schiphol airport official preventing passengers from boarding the plane.

Zimmerman wrote, “Just landed, but not allowed to leave the plane.”

A member of the flight crew can be heard saying on the video, “The Johannesburg flight, as well as our Cape Town flight, are unable to travel freely via the Netherlands. So that’s what they’re finding out right now [sic], and as soon as I receive the information, I’ll let you know, of course.” The passengers were eventually allowed to disembark, but the plane remained parked at Schipol for at least two and a half hours with all passengers on board, according to Zimmerman’s Twitter messages.

Zimmerman told The Washington Newsday that she was returning to the United States after spending time in South Africa with friends.

The airline has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

