South Africa Says Goodbye To Tutu With A Simple Requiem.

South Africa said goodbye to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last great hero of the anti-apartheid movement, at a burial devoid of grandeur but laden with sorrow and doused in rain on Saturday.

Tutu died on Sunday at the age of 90, eliciting outpourings of grief from South Africans and condolences from world leaders for a life dedicated to battling injustice.

Tutu, who was known for his modesty, requested a basic, no-frills funeral, with a low-cost casket and charitable donations instead of floral tributes, followed by an eco-friendly cremation.

Tutu’s family, friends, clergy, and politicians gathered to St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, where he preached for years against a violent white minority.