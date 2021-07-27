South Africa raids a township for looted goods, including beer and sneakers.

A cheerful radio melody abruptly ended when a line of armed police officers marched into a Johannesburg township on Tuesday morning, almost two weeks after severe riots and looting ended.

They stretched out over rows of identical concrete dwellings, most of the residents still sleeping under corrugated iron roofs with cardboard stuffed into the window frames to block out the winter draught.

Closed eyes peeked out of doorways at the troop of uniformed cops and soldiers who had been dispatched to put down any unrest.

According to an AFP correspondent, the mood was resigned and peaceful, with little hint of opposition.

The Nguni Hostels, a run-down housing facility on Johannesburg’s southeastern outskirts, are only a few kilometers (a few miles) from a shopping mall looted earlier this month.

Protests that erupted in South Africa when ex-president Jacob Zuma was imprisoned on July 8 devolved into anarchy, with violent violence and looting in several sections of the country.

Hostels — dormitory blocks designed for black migrant workers during apartheid but now populated by poor city dwellers and occasionally criminal gangs – are not immune to raids.

This time, though, officers were on one of several missions to retrieve stolen goods, looking for suspiciously new-looking items with no proof of purchase.

Armed soldiers were stationed outside the building when the operation began just before 9 a.m. In some cases, police knocked on doors, while in others, they simply entered.

Officers in bullet-proof vests walked past a shared kitchen table and down a tiny corridor lined with doors while a woman in a lilac and white polkadot dressing robe stood beside a gas stove, hands in her pockets.

They walked inside a room that smelled like slumber and opened the pots and cupboards of another resigned-looking tenant who was sitting up in bed with a blanket wrapped around her legs.

Two pairs of sneakers were found and taken by policewomen in plastic aprons next door, who moved mattresses and investigated beneath a bed.

Outside, seized goods were stacked onto the backs of white pick-up trucks.

Food and household stuff made up the majority of the loot. Electronics were outnumbered by large quantities of grains and bread, crates of eggs, cooking oil, apparel, and soap bars.

“Taking items like this away is something that has never happened before,” grumbled one police officer who did not want to be identified.

He acknowledged that he had no idea what would happen to the goods once they arrived at the police station. Following the confiscation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.