South Africa mourns the end of apartheid. Desmond Tutu is an icon.

South Africa began a week of mourning for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a prominent anti-apartheid activist, on Monday.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate died on Sunday at the age of 90, leaving the world without a towering moral figure and bringing an end to a historic era in South Africa.

His funeral will be held on New Year’s Day in St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, his former parish, according to his foundation, though festivities will likely be limited due to Covid limitations.

Graca Machel, the wife of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela, expressed her sorrow on Monday “the death of a sibling

“Tutu” is the last of an extraordinary generation of African leaders who have given the world so much “, she stated in a press release.

She added, “He expertly exploited his position as a clergyman to mobilize South Africans, Africans, and the global community against the apartheid government’s brutalities and immorality.”

“He stood firm and courageous, leading demonstrations clad in his flowing priestly robe and shielded by his cross — the embodiment of humanity’s moral conscience.”

From midday through Friday, the bells of St. George’s will ring for 10 minutes. The church has invited individuals who hear the sound to take a moment to reflect on Tutu.

On Wednesday, a memorial service will be conducted in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital. Tutu’s widow, “Mama Leah,” will be surrounded by family and friends on Thursday evening. On the eve of his funeral, his remains will be put in the cathedral, albeit the archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, has said that attendance for his farewell will be limited to 100 people.

“The Cathedral can only hold a portion of the people who want to attend. So, don’t take the bus to Cape Town “Following a press conference, he issued a statement.

According to organizers, singing and music at the wedding will have to be restricted due to Covid.

Tutu, who was diminutive and brimming with humour and kindness, will be best known for speaking out against white minority rule, though he campaigned against injustice in general.

He was ordained at the age of 30 and appointed archbishop in 1986, and during his time as archbishop, he relentlessly advocated for international penalties against apartheid.

When Mandela became South Africa’s first black president in 1994, he coined the term “Rainbow Nation” to describe the country.

After retiring in 1996, he became the head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which took him on a terrible journey into South Africa's past.