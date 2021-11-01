South Africa is holding local elections that are expected to put the ANC to the test.

South Africans will vote in municipal elections on Monday, which are anticipated to show growing anger with the African National Congress party, which had been losing support even before the country’s fatal turmoil in July.

A number of high-ranking party members, including ex-president Jacob Zuma, have been implicated in corruption scandals, the most recent of which is tied to coronavirus funding.

Even before the outbreak, Africa’s most industrialized nation was in recession, with unemployment reaching a new high of 34.4 percent in recent months.

Zuma’s detention in July provoked riots and looting that killed at least 354 people and wreaked havoc on the economy.

The violence was started to “provoke a public insurgency,” according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, decades of mismanagement have degraded public infrastructure, resulting in water shortages and rolling blackouts that have even disrupted the ANC’s own campaigns.

According to polls, a majority of voters may turn against the ruling party in South Africa for the first time in the country’s 27-year history.

“It’s a watermark for the ANC, as well as a watermark for South Africa,” said Democracy Works’ William Gumede.

Out of an eligible population of over 40 million, just over 26.2 million individuals are registered to vote.

In 257 municipalities, they will elect local councillors.

To ensure the vote, 10,000 troops were summoned up, on top of the 25,000 already on the ground to assist suppress the new disturbance.

The extra soldiers will police four hotspots for probable unrest, including Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province, and KwaZulu-Natal, where the riots began in July.

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) to 9:00 p.m.

Ramaphosa and his staff have been campaigning nonstop around the country, with the president personally making appearances in small communities.

They’ve been concentrating their efforts this week on crucial battlegrounds in Gauteng, which includes the capital Pretoria and the financial center Johannesburg, and where the ANC lost for the first time in municipal elections in 2016.

That year, the party received slightly under 54% of the vote, its worst election defeat in its history.

Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, both former presidents, have joined the Gauteng campaign trail, with Mbeki warning business leaders last week that if the ANC “fails, the country would fail.”

Meanwhile, the opposition has become splintered.

The dominant Democratic Alliance, which is usually regarded as a whites-only party, has established odd alliances with the extreme left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters.

However, the local administrations they have established together sometimes spend more time fighting internal squabbles than providing services.

