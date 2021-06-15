South Africa has turned down a second batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson.

According to the Associated Press, South Africa will dispose of at least two million Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots after the US Food and Drug Administration declared them unsuitable due to component contamination concerns at a Baltimore facility.

This is the second batch of vaccinations to be rejected by South Africa, which had turned down about one million AstraZeneca vaccines in 2020. According to one study, the vaccinations, which were sold to South Africa by the Serum Institute of India, gave minimal protection against mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, which are frequent in the country.

South Africa’s vaccination drive has mostly failed, with only a little more than 1% of the country’s 60 million people receiving vaccines thus far. The country intended to use the J&J dosages that were thrown away to vaccinate health-care employees and people aged 60 and up.

According to the Associated Press, the South African plant that produced the contaminated doses has the capacity to produce 200 million J&J doses per year, but the two million discarded doses that the country was planning to use to boost vaccine rollout were made with contaminated ingredients from the Baltimore plant.

In a statement, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said it had “examined the data submitted by the FDA and has decided not to release vaccines prepared utilizing the drug substance batches that were not acceptable.”

According to the statement, South Africa will only get 300,000 doses of the J&J vaccine that have been cleared by the FDA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated this week that Aspen will resume manufacture of new J&J vaccines using fresh, uncontaminated components at its facilities this week.

By early 2022, South Africa will have received 30 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 31 million single-shot Johnson & Johnson immunizations. South Africa needs these deliveries to reach its aim of vaccination 40 million people by February 2022.

With an increased number of infections, South Africa is currently facing a new resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has more than doubled in the last two weeks, rising from 5.69 new cases per 100,000 on May 30 to 12.17 new cases per 100,000 on June 1. This is a brief summary.