Some surprising countries are absent from Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit.

When President Joe Biden conducts the inaugural Summit for Democracy from the White House next month, he will be fulfilling a campaign promise, but the event is already dividing opinion due to several significant absences in the list of participants.

At the meeting, which is set to take place between December 9 and 10, every US ally and significant Western government will be represented. Among them are Asian treaty allies Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines, fellow Quad member India, and longtime friends Australia and the United Kingdom, who are also members of the newly formed AUKUS security agreement.

However, a deeper examination of the guest list reveals some notable omissions. Neither Russia nor China will be present, despite the fact that the latter has surpassed the former as the most serious danger in the eyes of American defense strategists and supply-chain policymakers.

Except for Hungary, every member of the European Union will be present. Viktor Orban, Hungary’s authoritarian prime minister, has tight ties with both Moscow and Beijing, although the country has also been a member of NATO for more than two decades.

Turkey, which has been a member of NATO since 1952, has also been ignored.

I will call on my fellow democratic leaders to re-establish democracy as a worldwide priority.

During the first year of my presidency, we will plan and convene a global Summit for Democracy to revive the spirit and shared purpose of the nations of the Free World. pic.twitter.com/KRSbivKXo5 Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) (@JoeBiden) (@JoeBiden) (@Joe 11th of July, 2019 The omission of significant Southeast Asian states sticks out to watchers who follow the United States’ political and military realignment to the Indo-Pacific—a region China is expected to dominate in the lack of American concern.

Only the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia have been invited out of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ ten members. Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam are all missing from the list.

Some are closer to Beijing than others, and some are not democracies, but Washington sees the bloc as critical to maintaining the regional “rules-based order.”

At first glance, the omission of Singapore, a US security partner with naval and air base agreements, appears to be particularly contentious. However, observers in the city-state told The Washington Newsday that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s government is doing just fine. This is a condensed version of the information.