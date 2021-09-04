Some of Humanity’s First Beer Was Found at a 9,000-Year-Old Burial Site.

An archaeologist at Dartmouth College, which inspired the film Animal House because of its infamous alcohol culture, has discovered one of the world’s oldest beer-drinking locations.

Jiajing Wang and her colleagues in China discovered that the practice of hoisting alcoholic beverages at important events dates back at least 9,000 years. Two earthenware bowls and six pear-shaped clay jars were discovered at a burial site in Qiaotou, Zhejiang province, covered in primitive beer remains.

The old recipe appears to be made using rice, pearl barley, and tubers, which include potatoes, yams, and jicama nowadays. The beer-glazed vessels were discovered alongside two skeletons in a burial pit. Researchers concluded that the setting “suggests that beer drinking was crucial for burial ceremonies.”

They wrote that rice cultivation was still in its early stages in China about 7,000 BC, and the grain was in scarce supply. That implies that producing the beer is expensive — something people would do just for a special occasion or to honor someone important.

Their findings were published in PLOS ONE, a journal of the Public Library of Science, on August 12th.

“It’s likely that the beer offered at Qiaotou was used in rites to commemorate the dead’s interment. Wang and her colleagues concluded that “ritualized drinking presumably served an integrative function in preserving social interactions, setting the path for the formation of complex farming cultures four millennia later.”

According to the authors, several of the pots are among “the world’s earliest known painted pottery.” They were made to be handled like a cup in one hand. Long-necked pottery, comparable to bronze jars known as Hu pots, was used to store and dispense wine in the past.

To figure out what went into the drink and how it was fermented, researchers looked at starches, fungus, and fossilized plant leftovers.

“Our findings from a residue examination of Qiaotou pots revealed that the pottery vessels were used to hold beer in the broadest sense,” Wang added.

“However, this old beer would not have tasted like the IPA [India Pale Ale] we drink today,” she explained. “Rather, it was most likely a somewhat fermented and sweet liquid with a hazy appearance.”

