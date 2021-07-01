Some migrants are stitching their lips together to stay in Belgium as part of a hunger strike.

According to the Associated Press, hundreds of migrants in Belgium went on hunger strike, with some of them sewing their lips together and only swallowing little amounts of liquids through straws.

Migrants from two universities and a Brussels church went on strike over a month ago, yearning for permanent residency in a city where some say they have worked and lived for a decade.

Some estimates put the number of participants at about 400, whereas State Secretary for Migration and Asylum Sammy Mahdi put it at roughly 200.

Hundreds of migrants living in Belgium without legal authority are on hunger strike, placing more pressure on a governing coalition that must balance the well-being of those affected with the need to adhere to immigration and asylum procedures.

Mahdi has stated that he wants to improve and speed up the entire application process for persons wishing to stay in Belgium, but he has refused to move when hunger strikers demand that their cases be addressed immediately.

“They say there are 150,000 people living here illegally, and the 200 people who decide to quit eating should be individually regularized? What would the outcome be? You get 200, 2,000, or 20,000 people a week later who would do the same thing.”

He told the VRT network, “That’s not the way to go about it.”

Belgium, like many other prosperous European countries, has had a complicated history with immigrants. Many people have been encouraged to come work and help create states across Africa since the 1960s.

Even still, few people were entirely accepted in society, and when the economy tanked, they faced a racial backlash. Many of them currently on hunger strike were not enrolled in any legal program and instead worked in the gray economy in the 11.5 million-strong country, where they have no social security and are sometimes at the whim of unscrupulous supervisors.

The French-speaking Socialist and Green coalition partners have called for a more flexible approach that could give the hunger strikers a better shot at obtaining the necessary papers, as tensions heighten among the seven coalition partners that have comprised the government since October.

