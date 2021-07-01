Some locals believe the man accused of operating a COVID vaccine scam gave them saline shots.

Some Panamanians believe a man accused of operating a COVID-19 vaccine fraud gave them saline shots instead of the virus-protecting dose.

According to the Associated Press, Matas Pérez Escudero, 40, was detained and charged with impersonating a doctor and injecting patients with purported COVID-19 doses at two separate residential locations in June.

Celine Gazal de Esses’ home was the first injection site, and her attorney, Ezra ngel, said individuals who received the shots there were victims of “a swindle by an isolated subject.” They believe they were given saline injections.

“Those who committed this crime will be pursued and punished vigorously,” stated Health Minister Luis Francisco Sucre.

15 people, including Gazal, were injected in her residence. A week later, 17 more people were injected at a different site. Pérez is accused of defrauding the government, making false declarations, and engaging in illegal medical practice.

Strange cars were coming and departing from the Coco del Mar Suites, a plain three-story residential facility surrounded by luxury oceanside high-rises, on a Monday in June in an upmarket suburb of Panama City.

The mystery was soon solved thanks to the publication La Prensa. Someone was running a covert COVID-19 inoculation site reportedly offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in a second-floor apartment that had recently been spruced up with a new coat of paint and had air conditioning and electrical work done.

Investigators quickly linked it to a week earlier, another underground injection plot on the 43rd level of a residential building in the much affluent coastal enclave of Punta Pacifica.

Although just 32 people were shot in total across the two operations, it provoked controversy in Panama, where the government is meant to be the only source of free coronavirus vaccines, prioritized by age and risk level. These recipients were perceived as trying to use their privilege to cut in line even as the country sees a new rise in infections.

“Around here they are people with money,” said Jacinto Ortega, who was in Punta Pacifica on a recent day to deliver groceries, “and they must have some connection with somebody to get vaccinated.”

