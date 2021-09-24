Some investors dismiss China’s cryptocurrency ban, while others see an opportunity in it.

On Friday, the value of Bitcoin and Ether plummeted as China’s central bank announced that cryptocurrency transactions on the mainland would be prohibited.

The People’s Bank of China stated on its website that it considers cryptocurrency services to be illegal and that crypto exchanges will be prohibited from operating in the nation.

According to a CNBC translation of the central bank’s comments, “Overseas virtual currency exchanges that use the internet to sell services to domestic residents is also considered illegal financial activity.”

China has actively opposed the usage of cryptocurrencies within its borders and by its residents since at least 2013. Chinese authorities have imposed new restrictions outlawing its use in recent years, and many involved in mining, trading, and other services have been jailed. As a result of the weight of the restrictions currently coming down on them, some industry employees have left China.

Virtual currency’s deregulated character is anathema to Beijing, which sees its inherent volatility as a challenge to the country’s established economic system. The Financial Stability and Development Committee of the Chinese State Council stated in June that the government will “resolutely restrict the transmission of individual risks to the wider society.”

Despite the losses, China’s declaration did not appear to come as a huge surprise to those in the crypto business.

The strong rhetoric, according to Constantine Tsavliris, head of research at crypto data site CryptoCompare, sparked the “short-term sell-off” and would push investors to be more cautious. He went on to say that the PBOC’s remark comes after it said in July that it will be tightening up on cryptocurrency regulation.

Others regarded the change as an opportunity to take advantage of.

Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, called China’s “authoritarian crackdown on cryptocurrency” a “huge opportunity” and a “structural advantage” for the US in the market.

Toomey remarked on Twitter, “Beijing is so antagonistic to economic freedom that they can’t even accept its people partaking in what is likely the most exciting invention in finance in decades.”

Beijing is so hostile to economic freedom that it will not allow its citizens to participate in what is possibly the most exciting financial invention in decades. Economic freedom leads to greater growth and, as a result, a higher standard of living for everyone.

