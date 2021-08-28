Some fear that if all allies do not leave, the US evacuation list will become a Taliban kill list.

According to Politico, the Taliban now has a list of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies after US officials in Kabul provided the information to allow the militant group to identify individuals authorized to pass through the security perimeter surrounding Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Officials tried to speed the airport admission process in order to evacuate as many people as possible, according to Politico, which now faces increased security precautions following yesterday’s explosion outside the airport by the Islamic State militant group, commonly known as ISIS. Regardless of the motivations for the action, a number of MPs and military leaders have condemned it.

Will Hurd, a former CIA officer and former Republican U.S. Representative for Texas, spoke with This website about his disapproval with the move, along with an anonymous defense official who spoke with Politico and Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) who spoke with The New York Times.

“The Biden administration’s approval of the sharing of names of everyone connected to the US government is the kind of ineptitude that leads to people being killed,” he told This website. “It’s again another proof that the Biden administration doesn’t understand who our allies and enemies are, and that they don’t have a genuine plan to pull Americans and our allies out of this quagmire they’ve created. You don’t share the list of targeted persons with the ones seeking to attack them if you wish to keep folks who are being targeted by hostile actors safe.”

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid declared, “We are not in favor of letting Afghans to leave,” and added, “We are not going to accept it.”

Thousands of allies seeking to flee the country through Hamid Karzai airport were fearful and concerned after hearing this news. The lives of Afghan allies attempting to flee the nation, according to a current and former Army official who both continue to support them, would be jeopardized if the US did not aid their safe escape from the country.

Despite Taliban leadership in Kabul claiming that the group would not carry out retribution killings, a video circulated by The Times of India, an Indian English-language newspaper, showed suspected Taliban members carrying out executions on Afghan soldiers in a. This is a condensed version of the information.