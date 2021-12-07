Some broadcasters in the United States and Japan have canceled the livestream of a curling tournament due to sex toy advertisements.

According to the Associated Press, a sponsor of a curling competition has forced the key event to be taken off the air.

According to the Associated Press, the US and Japanese broadcasts of Sunday’s Olympic Qualification Event for curling, hosted in the Netherlands, were canceled owing to on-ice commercials for the sex toy firm EasyToys. Due to “an ongoing sponsor rights issue,” the American broadcast on the World Curling Federation website was unavailable. Despite the fact that there were no products on the ice and the logo was vague, local organizers were advised that the company’s sponsorship would be unacceptable for American consumers.

The broadcast was canceled due to “an unforeseen sponsorship dispute with the local organizing committee,” according to a tweet from USA Curling on Sunday. The ultimate puller is unknown; according to the Associated Press, NBC, the network contracted to broadcast the 2018 Olympics, was unavailable for comment.

According to promotor Dagmar van Stiphout, EasyToys, which touts itself as “the market leader” in sex toys in the Netherlands and Belgium, was already confirmed as a sponsor weeks before the show was canceled. It is even the sponsor of FC Emmen, a Dutch football club.

“We told them who the sponsors are,” he explained. “I’m sure they’re surprised by the response, but they’re not surprised by our sponsors.” EasyToys placed adverts on the curling surface in four distinct places, as well as their name emblazoned along the hog line. This portion of the surface is crucial because it indicates where players should let go of their stones.

Despite the fact that this setback may be disheartening for American curling fans, van Stiphout stated that the show will go on.

He added, “Of course, it’s unfortunate that it’s occurring now.” “The tournament will continue. It’s something we do for the athletes. We’ll go ahead and finish the event.” The mixed doubles curling event was held to determine who would represent China at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Americans Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger have moved to the next round, where they will compete for the final Olympic spot. South Korea will be their opponent. It’s unclear whether or not this final match will take place. This is a condensed version of the information.