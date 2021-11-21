Some are skeptical of the missing Chinese tennis star’s claim that she is’safe and well.’

Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who has been missing for three weeks following a sexual assault claim against a Chinese government official, has declared she is “safe and well.”

Some people are skeptical of her well-being based on the statement, images, and videos supplied.

In a statement, the International Olympic Committee claimed that President Thomas Bach had a 30-minute video conference with Shuai on Sunday.

“Peng Shuai expressed gratitude to the IOC for its care for her well-being. She added that she is fine and living in Beijing, but that she would like her privacy to be respected at this time. That is why she is currently preferring to spend her time with friends and family. Despite this, she will continue to participate in tennis, a sport she adores, according to the IOC statement.

A photo of Bach and Shuai on the video conference with Peng smiling was also included in the announcement.

“I was relieved to see that Peng Shuai was doing well, as this had been our primary concern. She seemed unconcerned. In the statement, Emma Terho, the Chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, said, “I promised her our assistance and to stay in touch at any time that was convenient for her, which she definitely appreciated.”

Peng’s three-week disappearance from public view sparked widespread international worry for her safety. Other athletes and governments from throughout the world have urged China to show that she is secure.

Following the remark, additional photographs and videos of Peng were shared on Twitter, as well as a “WeChat Page” by a tennis event.

The videos and images, according to a representative for the Women’s Tennis Association, are “insufficient” evidence of her safety and do not entirely satisfy concerns, according to Reuters.

As a result, France’s foreign minister called on the Chinese government to offer additional assurance of her safety.

“I’m expecting only one thing: that she talks,” Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s foreign minister, told LCI television.

