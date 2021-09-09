Somalia’s power struggle has escalated as a result of the resignation of the security minister.

On Thursday, a destructive power struggle between Somalia’s top political leaders erupted again, this time over the premier’s sacking of the security minister.

The public conflict between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmajo, and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has thrown the fragile country into yet another crisis as it tries to organize long-delayed elections while also fighting an Islamist insurgency.

Roble sacked the country’s security minister and replaced him with a Farmajo critic in a late-night action on Wednesday, infuriating the president.

Roble had previously accused Trump of hindering an investigation into the disappearance of a young intelligence agent, whose fate brought the high-stakes conflict into the spotlight.

Roble identified a pattern of involvement in Somalia’s justice agencies’ investigative remit as “a severe existential threat to the country’s governance structure.”

Roble enraged Trump by removing the director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) this week for his handling of the high-profile disappearance case and appointing a new director.

Farmajo called the firing “illegal and unconstitutional,” and overruled his prime minister, appointing a new president and appointing the fired intelligence head as his national security adviser.

Roble announced late Wednesday that he had decided to replace Hassan Hundubey Jimale as security minister with Abdullahi Mohamed Nur in order to “revitalize” the ministry, which supervises all security, police, and intelligence institutions in the Horn of Africa country.

In a statement released Thursday, Farmajo called the action unconstitutional and “not valid,” accusing Roble of attempting to “push the country into a new crisis.”

The public spat has heightened political tensions in Mogadishu, with military personnel stationed outside NISA headquarters on Wednesday, near to Farmajo’s office.

“The atmosphere is stressful, and many people within the agency are now perplexed. On the condition of anonymity, one NISA officer told AFP that some senior officers appear to have picked sides.

Meanwhile, state-run media outlets have reported receiving orders not to broadcast remarks from Farmajo, whose four-year term ended in February.

On condition of anonymity, a staffer at the Ministry of Information told AFP that the minister had directed them to stop reporting on topics from the president’s office connected to the political crisis.

Roble, a civil engineer with a Swedish education who is new to politics, was chosen prime minister by Farmajo in September last year after his predecessor was expelled in a parliamentary vote.