Solomons Couple Survive 29 Days At Sea With Coconuts And Prayers

Two Solomon Islanders were lost at sea for 29 days, surviving on coconuts, oranges, and prayers until they were recovered 400 kilometers (250 miles) off the coast of Papua New Guinea.

On September 3, the two men were traveling between islands in the infamously unreliable Solomon Sea when their seven-metre (23-foot) boat became stranded in rough weather a few hours into their journey.

In the “severe rain, thick dark clouds, and strong gusts,” Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni lost sight of land, according to Nanjikana, who spoke to the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation from the PNG district of Pomio on Friday.

They turned off their 60-horsepower motor to save fuel as the battery in their GPS failed and nightfall approached.

Wind and rain pounded the crew on their first night, pushing their boat further out to sea.

They survived on oranges they had prepared for the trip for the first nine days.

When things ran out, they relied on rainwater, coconuts, and “our faith in God because we pray day and night,” according to Nanjikana.

The pair would collect rainwater in a canvas bag and start their motor whenever they came across a floating coconut, racing to catch it.

“God gave us the idea of building a sailing apparatus after we prayed for several days. So, using paddles and canvas, we built a mast-like structure and set sail in the direction of the wind “Nanjikana remarked.

They were sailing towards New Britain Island, Papua New Guinea, when they noticed a fisherman in the distance. They started the engine for one more push and drove towards him, but they ran out of gas.

“It was then that we shouted and kept waving our hands at the fisherman, and he saw us and paddled towards us,” Nanjikana explained.

“When he arrived, we inquired, “Where are we now?” And he said, “PNG.” We’re safe now, ooh.” The couple has remained in Pomio while plans are made to get them back to the Solomon Islands.