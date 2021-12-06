Solomon Islands’ Prime Minister Survives a No-confidence Vote, Blaming the Crisis on ‘Taiwan’s Agents’.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of the Solomon Islands survived a no-confidence vote on Monday, accusing “Taiwan’s operatives” of organizing recent political violence that has thrown the Pacific island nation into chaos.

After a turbulent and tense day-long debate, the pro-Beijing leader easily defeated an opposition attempt to depose him, winning 32 votes to 15 votes.

The tense events in parliament, in which MPs traded accusations of corruption, coups, and shady foreign help, mimicked recent public protests that spurred hundreds of international peacekeepers to arrive.

Late last month, three days of rioting in Honiara’s Chinatown left the district in ruins, with at least three people killed and scores of buildings destroyed.

To prevent further disturbance ahead of Monday’s vote, armed troops and police from neighboring Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand assisted in the operation of checkpoints in Honiara’s rain-soaked downtown.

They sealed off portions of the rubble-strewn capital with shipping containers, closed the port to ferries from neighboring islands, and imposed a city-wide liquor ban.

People were also told not to make incendiary posts on social media, according to authorities. The US consulate in Honiara has limited its operations due to the threat of future violence.

Protests against Sogavare’s policies turned violent late last month, fueled by poverty, unemployment, and inter-island rivalry in the 800,000-strong nation.

The prime minister has refused to resign in the face of protestors’ demands, telling parliament on Monday that doing so would be succumbing “to the dictates of hooligans and lawlessness.”

“We cannot accept the use of violence to destabilize a democratically elected administration,” he said.

In anticipation of the no-confidence vote, a large number of people were seen departing the capital on chartered ships for the provinces on Sunday.

Malaita is home to several of Sogavare’s critics. Residents think the country’s most populous island is ignored by the central government and does not receive a fair amount of resource earnings.

Sogavare’s decision to alter Honiara’s diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan, which had close links with Malaita, to China in 2019 is an underlying grievance.

For decades, China and Taiwan have fought for influence in the Pacific, with both sides using development money as bait to isolate a rival Beijing perceives as a wayward colony fighting unification.

Sogavare said the opposition colluded with Taiwan to foment unrest over the 2019 move in a “attempted coup,” but he provided no evidence.

"If I'm going to be kicked out, it has to be by the.