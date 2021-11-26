Soldiers on the Ukrainian frontline promise a “deserving response” to Russia.

A Ukrainian soldier examines the grey steppe with his machinegun, looking for pro-Russian rebel strongholds in his country’s war-torn east.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to send troops across the border, the 21-year-old, who goes by the moniker Zhura, says he is prepared.

He says, donning a green balaclava, helmet, and bulletproof vest, “I cannot rule out the potential of a full-scale invasion.”

Moscow has been sending armaments and troops towards the Ukrainian border in recent weeks, according to Western governments and independent experts, with Washington expressing “serious concerns” about the army build-up.

Zhura believes he and his battle-hardened compatriots will fight back if Russia takes action.

“We shall respond to the adversary in a worthy manner.”

New developments in Russia’s long-running war with its ex-Soviet neighbor have sparked speculation, however Moscow has dismissed claims of an invasion preparation as Western “hysteria.”

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated on Friday that the country is “completely prepared for an escalation.”

“We must rely on ourselves and our troops.” “It’s a powerful thing,” he said at a press conference.

In recent weeks, Zhura adds, the sector of the frontline where he is stationed, near Talakivka in the eastern Donetsk region, has been rather tranquil.

“However, it’s only here,” he explained. “Every day, shelling is heard in the direction of another brigade, and it is quite strong.” Ukrainian military are deployed along a frontline that runs between Donetsk and Lugansk, two separatist territories that split away from Kiev after Russia took Crimea in 2014.

Despite the fact that full-scale fighting has ceased, there are still frequent skirmishes along the front, with over 60 Ukrainian soldiers dead this year.

The fresh military buildup comes after a similar buildup in the spring, when Russia amassed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders.

Moscow later declared a troop reduction, and some analysts speculated at the time that the force rotations were pre-emptive maneuvering ahead of Putin’s high-profile June meeting with US Vice President Joe Biden.

Another Ukrainian soldier, armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, takes part in a shooting exercise a few kilometers distant from Zhura’s post.

“It’s very quiet right now, but it could be the calm before the storm,” Anatoliy, a 21-year-old from Chernivtsi’s western district, told AFP.

Anatoliy, who did not offer his last name, feels the likelihood of all-out war with Russia is “very high.”

“Everything hinges on the actions of the Ukrainian authorities and the international community, as well as whether they act. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.