Soldiers in Ukraine can be heard chanting ‘Putin is a D***head’ as they march.

On social media, video footage appears to show the Ukrainian army marching through the streets of Kyiv in preparation for an Independence Day celebration, yelling “Putin is a d***head” in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Anatoly Stefan Stirlitz, a Ukrainian military commander, shared the videos on his Telegram account on Thursday. The Ukraine’s Independence Day March will take place on August 24.

“It’s just bright!” says the narrator. “Glory to Ukraine!” he said in the message.

The soldiers appear to be yelling “утн—улó,” which translates to “Putin is a d***head” in the video.

Another social media image appears to show Kyiv civilians celebrating the army as it marches along Khreshchatyk Street.

The phrase “Putin is a d***head” was initially sung by soccer fans in the Ukraine in 2014. According to Russian media accounts, the chant was originally chanted by FC Metalist Kharkiv and Shakhtar Donetsk ultras in March 2014, at the outset of Russia’s takeover of Crimea in Eastern Ukraine. The term has since gained popularity among pro-Ukraine activists.

Russian news anchors were shocked by the yelling, according to a Daily Beast columnist, and analysts on Russian state television suggested the Ukrainian army was worse than the Taliban.

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea and backed an uprising in Eastern Ukraine, leaving the region in the hands of Russian-backed rebels, in a battle that the Ukrainian government claims has killed 14,000 people.

Tensions in the region erupted in the spring when Russia sent troops and military hardware to the border, claiming it was part of a military drill. Although Russia partially withdrew its forces in April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in an interview with The Washington Post and four other media sites published on Thursday that Moscow could simply increase its army presence in the Crimean Peninsula.

Zelensky wants Ukraine to join NATO, which he believes would provide his country with protection from a Russian invasion. The Trans-Atlantic Alliance has a treaty in place to defend any of its members who are attacked.

When asked if Ukraine would join NATO, he said yes. This is a condensed version of the information.