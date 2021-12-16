Soldiers in Eastern Ukraine’s trenches want NATO membership.

As the West tries to discourage Moscow from launching an invasion, Ukrainian soldiers fighting pro-Russian insurgents on the country’s eastern frontier claim that only NATO membership can safeguard Kiev against Russia.

Soldiers patrol trenches in frigid conditions in the seriously devastated town of Pisky, close outside the separatist stronghold city of Donetsk.

Behind them are residential dwellings that have been ravaged by over eight years of conflict, as well as abandoned Soviet-era cars still parked in garages.

In recent weeks, fears have grown that Russia, which has amassed over 100,000 troops on its side of the border, could launch a large-scale offensive.

Should Moscow’s soldiers start an offensive, the US and its allies have threatened Moscow with massive penalties.

Soldiers, on the other hand, claim that NATO membership, not sanctions, will aid them.

Viktor, 56, a former Soviet army soldier, formerly viewed NATO as an adversary.

Today, however, he is certain that Ukraine should join the Western alliance, which was formed to combat the Soviet Union.

“It will be very tough for us to stand on our own if Russia attacks us,” said the moustachioed soldier, who wore a Kalashnikov on his breast.

NATO has not taken Ukraine in because “it does not want to exacerbate the war with Russia,” he claimed.

The Kremlin has warned that joining the alliance by its former Soviet southern neighbor is a red line for Moscow.

Putin has asked the West for “legal guarantees” that would prevent NATO from expanding eastwards in the future.

The United States and European countries have repeatedly stated that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is not in the cards, much to Ukraine’s chagrin.

However, the US assists in the training of Ukrainian forces and has pledged more than $2.5 billion to help rebuild a military that crumbled in the aftermath of Russia’s 2014 takeover of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Instead, if Ukraine is invaded, Western countries have threatened Russia with a large coordinated sanctions retaliation.

Sanctions, on the other hand, are insufficient for front-line soldiers.

They claim that Russia’s attitude toward Ukraine has remained unchanged since multiple rounds of sanctions were imposed on Moscow in 2014.

Moscow continues to back separatists in eastern Ukraine, where more than 13,000 people have died as a result of the conflict.

Only NATO membership, Vladyslav, 22, believes, will preserve Ukraine.

“If an aggressor country like Russia invades our region, NATO will have to assist us with troops and armaments,” the young soldier told AFP.

Another, also named Viktor, said that the sanctions imposed by the West had had no effect.