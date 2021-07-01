Soldiers from the United States are being sent to Congo to train the army and assist in the search for rebels who killed nine people in an attack.

The US has promised to assist the Democratic Republic of Congo in training its army and police personnel, as well as in locating rebels who killed at least nine civilians, including women, in an attack on Beni in the country’s east.

The United States’ ambassador to Congo, Mike Hammer, visited the city on Thursday and told the Associated Press that the US will assist in the search for the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), who are accused of carrying out the attack.

Hammer stated, “We will initiate intelligence coordination between the Congolese army and the US.” “In addition, more than 1,000 soldiers will arrive to hunt out the ADF’s Ugandan rebels.”

The attack on Beni was the third in the area this week, according to officials.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Col. Narcisse Muteba, Beni’s police chief, claimed, “These ADF terrorists targeted peaceful civilians… killing and capturing others.” “The kidnapped villagers were used as shields by the rebels to flee the Congolese army. The search for the perpetrators of this act is underway.”

According to the military spokesperson for the region, Lt. Anthony Mwulushayi, some of the victims were shot and assaulted with machetes or concrete pieces in their homes, while others were escorted to the heart of the neighborhood before being shot and beaten with machetes or concrete pieces.

He stated nine dead were taken to the morgue and that one woman’s body remained at the scene.

Businesses were plundered before being set on fire, and dwellings were also set on fire, in addition to the human toll, he claimed.

This attack comes just days after two blasts in Beni’s Butsili area and a market in another district left four people injured on Sunday. The Islamic State’s Central Africa Province claimed responsibility for the two explosives that occurred on Sunday, including the group’s first suicide bombing.

Many Beni residents protested the violence and angrily demanded that the police and military provide better protection to the civilian population. Demonstrators carried the body of a slain victim to the town hall, where the army and police dispersed the protests with live ammunition.

“Are we Congolese like the others? In Beni, we are being killed with bombs, sporadic machete attacks … I would like the government to help us because we are going to. This is a brief summary.