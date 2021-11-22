Snake Catcher captures four large black mambas in one day.

In one day, a snake catcher in South Africa caught four black mambas, one of which was over 8.5 feet long. Snake rescuer Nick Evans, founder of KZN Amphibian & Reptile Conservation, claimed he had never seen so many black mambas in one day.

The black mamba is a very venomous snake species. Its poison is lethal to humans if left untreated. According to Ryan Blumenthal, a senior expert forensic pathologist and associate professor at the University of Pretoria’s Department of Forensic Medicine, the species is responsible for the majority of snake bite-related deaths in southern Africa.

Black mambas are typically shy and avoid humans, but if they feel threatened, they can become aggressive.

The initial call came from someone who had seen a black mamba on the side of the road, according to Evans. It was trying to get down a hole when he and his friend Nick Saunders arrived. When they finally got it out, they discovered it was highly pregnant. Evans believes she was trying to lay her eggs in the roadside hole. He stated that she will be released once she had laid her eggs. The infant black mambas will be released once the eggs hatch.

Evans was phoned by a security company whose client had reported a snake creeping up a driveway shortly after this rescue. When he arrived, he discovered the black mamba slithered beneath a shipping container. He was walking around looking for the snake when he came across one among the bricks.

The black mamba spotted him and bolted as he approached. Evans added, “I managed to grasp the tail just in time, and soon after, the head.” “This snake was monstrous! I estimated it to be close to, if not three meters, once I had it properly secured.

"I've only ever caught one three-meter (9.8-foot) snake in my life… It was a female, weighing around 3kg [6.6lbs] and standing just over 2.6m [8.5ft] tall. It was incredibly tough to keep her under control. I've never struggled as much with a mamba as I did with this one. Immense.