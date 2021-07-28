Small climate changes can have catastrophic local consequences – as the Little Ice Age demonstrated.

Catastrophic floods devastated cities in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands in recent weeks, filled subway tunnels in China, surged through northwestern Africa, and created deadly landslides in India and Japan. Drought and heat fueled wildfires in the West and Siberia, exacerbated water shortages in Iran, and exacerbated famines in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya.

Human actions are progressively causing or worsening extremes like this through warming the Earth’s climate. For thousands of years, Earth’s climate hasn’t changed nearly as swiftly or as dramatically as it is now.

On a smaller scale, however, humans have already experienced waves of extreme weather occurrences that coincided with temperature fluctuations. It occurred during the Little Ice Age, which lasted from the 14th to the 19th century and was defined by enormous volcanic eruptions and severe cold periods in many parts of the world.

Even during the coldest decades of the Little Ice Age, the global average temperature is thought to have fallen by less than a half-degree Celsius (less than 0.9 F), although extremes were widespread locally.

People wrote about “years without a summer” in diaries and letters from that time period, when wintry weather lingered long beyond spring.

The cold that followed a large volcanic eruption in Indonesia in 1816 destroyed crops across areas of Europe and North America. The exceptionally chilly European summers of 1587, 1628, and 1675, when unseasonal frost caused panic and, in some regions, starvation, are less well remembered.

During the last of these years, author Marie de Rabutin-Chantal wrote from Paris, “It is brutally cold; the behavior of the sun and the seasons has changed.”

Winters can be just as terrible. Blizzards were reported as far south as Florida and as far north as the Chinese province of Fujian in the 17th century. Sea ice blocked ships, encircled the Chesapeake Bay on several occasions, and iced over rivers from the Bosporus to the Meuse. A Swedish army marched across the ocean dividing Sweden and Denmark to besiege Copenhagen in early 1658, when the Baltic Sea was entirely frozen in ice. People simply froze to death while huddling in their homes, according to poems and hymns.

Although these were not heat waves, the underlying story should be familiar: The chance of extreme local weather changed drastically as a result of a little global climate shift. Scholars who study the history of climate and civilization, such as myself, look back in time to see how human communities reacted to these shifts.

