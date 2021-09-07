Six planes have been stranded at Mazar-i-Sharif for seven days due to Taliban blockade.

Six planes that arrived at the Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in northern Afghanistan seven days ago to evacuate 1,000 people, including Americans, are still parked there because the Taliban has not approved their departure.

Maxar Technologies revealed satellite photographs of the planes, one on a runway and the others outside terminal facilities. According to NPR, the passengers are not “physically on board” the plane.

Over 600 individuals have been waiting at the airport for up to a week, according to Marina LeGree, founder of a US non-profit active in Afghanistan. There are at least 19 US citizens and two US green card holders among them. Hundreds of representatives of non-governmental organizations, journalists, and vulnerable women are among those who have been left stranded.

Negotiations, according to representatives of organizations attempting to evacuate the people, have been dragging on for days.

According to reports, the misunderstanding stems from Afghanistan’s chaotic state and fears that the Taliban will break their vows to uphold human rights and not prosecute Afghans who worked with the former American-backed administration.

According to Mick Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon officer who assisted in the evacuation of Afghans from the nation, “the Taliban wants to prevent these people from leaving because they aim to punish them for their collaboration with the US.” He went on to say that if the Taliban is using civilians as a bargaining chip, it’s “wrong.”

Republicans have taken up the matter, criticizing the Biden administration for the chaotic Afghanistan departure. A State Department official stated Monday that their “resources in Afghanistan are significantly restricted,” and Republicans have taken up the issue, criticizing the Biden administration.

Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, stated Sunday that the Taliban were keeping people “prisoner” and that “six airplanes with American citizens on them as I speak” were being held hostage by the Taliban.

The Taliban, according to McCaul, wanted “something in return,” and he believes they wanted “complete recognition from the United States of America.”

According to The New York Times, the State Department and organizers of the rescue flights on the ground in Qatar dismissed the idea that the passengers were being kept captive, saying that the planes had “necessary clearance and were awaiting final approval from the Taliban.”

The evacuees were not being held captive, according to LeGree. They are free to go to the airport, as some have done. However, she emphasized that it is both irritating and terrifying.

