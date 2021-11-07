Six people will be tried in Cyprus for allegedly plotting against Israelis.

According to authorities, six persons will go on trial in Cyprus on December 6 for allegedly conspiring to attack Israeli entrepreneurs on the Mediterranean island.

Israel has accused Iran of organizing “terror” strikes against its people in Cyprus as a result of the lawsuit.

The six are accused of murder plotting, being a member of a criminal organization, terrorism, illegal guns possession, and circulating forged documents.

Despite the fact that the suspects have not been named by authorities, local media reports that four of them are Pakistani food delivery drivers and one is a Cypriot of Lebanese descent.

According to local media, the case began in late September when another suspect, a “Azeri national” hitman, was apprehended with a gun and silencer in his car.

A Nicosia district court decided on Friday to refer the matter to the criminal court for trial next month. For security concerns, the trial is scheduled to be held behind closed doors, and the six will stay in police custody until then.

On September 27, the putative hitman was apprehended while crossing from the Turkish-occupied north through a Nicosia checkpoint, where police officers had been tipped off.

After gaining access to the main suspect’s telecommunications data, authorities made further arrests in the following weeks.

“I can confirm on behalf of the security establishment, that this was an act of terror coordinated by Iran targeting Israeli businesses living in Cyprus,” a spokeswoman for Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated in early October.

In “very serious case,” Cyprus police chief Stelios Papatheodorou said there was evidence before the court to indicate a scheme and a conspiracy to commit crimes.

He told reporters, “There is testimony that prompts the police to bring a criminal prosecution against the individuals.”