Six people were stabbed in a terrorist attack in New Zealand, and the suspect was killed.

At least six people were stabbed in a Countdown store in Auckland by a man who was inspired by Islamic State ideology. According to Ardern, the perpetrator was shot and killed by police within 60 seconds of the incident beginning.

“Innocent New Zealanders were the victims of a terrorist assault carried out by a violent extremist,” Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference on Friday.

“This was a person who was known to our national security authorities, was a source of concern, and was continuously scrutinized. There are very few people who fit this description,” Ardern said, adding that she was personally devastated to learn about the attack.

The suspect was a Sri Lankan national who had recently moved to New Zealand. The prime minister described him as a “lone wolf” motivated by radical beliefs.