Six people have been arrested in a plot to assassinate Madagascar’s president.

The arrests, according to Reuters, were made Tuesday after a months-long probe on the attempted assassination plot. Foreign nationals and Madagascar nationals are among those detained.

In a statement, Attorney General Berthine Razafiarivony said, “According to the facts in our possession, these persons formulated a plan for the elimination and neutralization of a number of people, including the head of state.”

The probe, according to Razafiarivony, is still ongoing.

One of those seized by police is a foreign national, two are dual nationalities, and three are Madagascar citizens, according to a separate statement from Madagascar’s public security minister.

According to Reuters, the statement stated, “The police had information for several months, but only today was there an opportunity to arrest them.”

Two of the suspects arrested in connection with the assassination plot are French nationals, according to France24. According to reports, the two French individuals are retired military commanders.

Rajoelina, 47, first took power in the Indian Ocean island nation in March 2009, following the military-backed coup that deposed President Marc Ravalomanana. Rajoelina, who aged 34 at the time, was Africa’s youngest president.

Rajoelina was the mayor of Antananarivo, the country’s capital, before the coup. Rajoelina began his career as a DJ jockey and later moved into media and advertising before entering politics.

He ruled the island nation for four years, but his takeover of the government resulted in funding cuts from investors and donors. Hery Rajaonarimampianina, Madagascar’s new president, won the first election since the 2009 coup.

Rajoelina and Ravalomanana clashed once more in 2018, this time in an election. According to the final results, Rajoelina received 56 percent of the vote over Ravalomanana’s 44 percent. Ravalomanana petitioned the Constitutional Court, alleging that the election was tainted by massive fraud, but the court confirmed Rajoelina’s victory.

Since attaining independence in 1960, Madagascar, a former French colony, has experienced a history of coups and civil strife. Nine out of ten Madagascans live on less than $2 a day, making up the majority of Madagascar’s 25 million people.

According to French24, Madagascar’s gendarmerie declared on June 26 that an assassination attempt had been thwarted. This is a condensed version of the information.