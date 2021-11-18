Six people died in Taiwan after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a health official in Taiwan, at least 6 persons have died after receiving a dosage of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech.

The youngest patient among the deaths, according to Chuang Jen-Hsiang of the country’s Central Epidemic Command Center, was an 18-year-old lady.

Six persons were said to have died as a result of the immunization. According to Taiwan News, the deaths were reported on Monday.

The 18-year-old, who has not been identified, received her first dose of vaccine on September 29 but did not develop upper stomach pain until November 9. On Nov. 13, she had surgery to correct her ailment, but on Nov. 15, she died of the sickness. According to the report, the young woman had a history of cancer, and her family is now seeking financial recompense.

As of Monday, the Central Epidemic Command Center had received 117 reports of vaccine-related adverse reactions. At least 59 cases were classified as “non-serious,” 52 as “severe,” and six as “fatal.”

The report comes after the CECC declared on Nov. 10 that it would temporarily halt the administration of second doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 to 17. The decision was made after the CDC received 16 reports of myocarditis in adolescents as a result of the immunization.

Myocarditis refers to the inflammation of the heart muscle as a result of the body’s response to an infection or stimulus. Inflammation can impair the heart’s ability to pump oxygen and create irregular cardiac beats.

Myocarditis has been reported to the CDC in the United States, particularly in male teenagers and young adults who got a dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer and Moderna.

After the second dose of mRNA vaccine, myocarditis is more commonly observed, and it usually develops within a week of vaccination. According to the CDC, chest pain, shortness of breath, and a fluttering heart are some of the most frequent symptoms of myocarditis.

When Taiwan’s CECC will decide to lift the suspension is unknown. Chen Shih-Chung, Taiwan’s Health Minister, said a panel of specialists will analyze statistics on myocarditis cases and recommend a course of action.