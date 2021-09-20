Six people are killed by a gunman on the campus of a Russian university.

Investigators say a gunman shot and murdered six people on a university campus in Russia on Monday before being apprehended, leaving students and teachers scared and terrified.

It was the second student-targeted mass shooting in Russia this year, and it came amid calls for tighter gun regulation.

Students in Perm, some 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) east of Moscow, were seen throwing items from university building windows before jumping to flee the shooter in a video posted on social media.

Witnesses described scenes of panic at Perm State University, claiming the catastrophe had shocked the city of one million people.

Amateur film allegedly recorded during the incident was presented by state television, showing a person clad in black tactical clothes, including a helmet, carrying a weapon, and strolling around the campus.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, the gunman, who was identified as a university student, carried out the attack using a hunting rifle he purchased earlier this year.

Ivan Pechishchev, a university lecturer, claimed he feared there was a fire when he observed students jumping out of windows.

“They were all shocked, there was yelling, and everyone was terrified. “What’s going on?” I inquired. The 39-year-old told AFP that someone told him there had been a gunshot.

Pechishchev claimed he hid with classmates for more than an hour in an auditorium before being informed they could leave.

“The city is stunned and concerned. “I walked home since getting a taxi was impossible,” Pechishchev explained.

After the incident, the Investigative Committee, which investigates significant crimes in Russia, reported 28 people were being treated.

In a statement, it claimed that “some of them have been hospitalized with injuries of varied severity.”

He allegedly resisted arrest and was wounded before being brought to a medical institution, according to investigators.

Konstantin Kalinin, a junior police lieutenant, said he had to kill the attacker after the man pointed a rifle at him.

In remarks issued by the interior ministry, the policeman added, “After that, I offered him first assistance.”

According to the health ministry, 19 of the wounded are being treated for gunshot wounds.

The shooting had been reported to President Vladimir Putin, who had ordered ministers to travel to Perm to arrange help for the victims, according to the Kremlin.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, stated, “The president sends deepest condolences to those who have lost family and loved ones.”

Due to the rigorous security at educational establishments and the fact that it is, school shootings are very uncommon in Russia. Brief News from Washington Newsday.