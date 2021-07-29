Six Of The Best As The World Champion Aims For 100 Victories

On Sunday, at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton might become the first driver to win a century of races.

His 99 victories have provided numerous displays of Hamilton’s brilliance, drive, and guts, and AFP Sport has selected six of the best.

Hamilton, who was 22 at the time, made a record by finishing on the podium in his first nine Formula One races.

He began with a third place finish, followed by four second-place finishes.

Hamilton won the race in Montreal after qualifying ahead of McLaren teammate and defending champion Fernando Alonso and then controlling a race marred by four safety car delays.

Hamilton’s victory was historic in more ways than one, as he became Formula One’s first black winner.

After the race, he declared, “This is history.”

With a dominant performance in the rain at Silverstone, Hamilton re-ignited his chase for his first drivers’ title.

Hamilton started fourth on the grid, moved up to second by the first corner, and overtook teammate Heikki Kovalainen for the lead on lap five.

Kovalainen twirled. Mark Webber twirled. Felipe Massa went around the track five times. Sebastian Vettel and David Coulthard clashed and both retired.

McLaren begged Hamilton to slow down as he pulled away.

He said, “If I move any slower, I’ll lose concentration.”

He beat everyone except second-placed Nick Heidfeld and Kimi Raikkonen by 1min 8.6sec.

After the race, Hamilton declared it was his “greatest ever drive,” saying, “It was so extreme out there.”

In 2014, Mercedes dominated, but Hamilton was slower than teammate Nico Rosberg.

The German was leading the championship when he landed in Bahrain. Despite qualifying on pole and setting the quickest lap time in the race, Hamilton was victorious.

Hamilton overtook the lead on the run to the first corner and held it for 57 circuits.

A safety car allowed Rosberg to close the distance and launch a late assault when Hamilton pulled away.

Rosberg pulled level many times, but Hamilton expertly judged his path to maintain his lead.

“How I was using my power and positioning my car felt like one of the best-calculated races I’ve ever had,” Hamilton said.

Rosberg was not happy with parts of Hamilton’s driving, which sparked a conflict that erupted at the Hungarian and Belgian Grand Prix, following which Hamilton won five races in a row to win the championship.

Hamilton’s sole win came from a position lower than 10th on the grid, and it was marred by one of his more unusual rule violations.

He got up to fifth by lap 14 despite qualifying 14th.

Then it started to pour.

