Singapore’s Prime Minister Warns the United States Against Taking a Hard Line Against China

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged the United States on Tuesday against confronting China aggressively, saying Washington’s increasingly hard-line attitudes might be “extremely dangerous.”

He claimed that the US has shifted from a healthy rivalry with China to the belief that it “must win, one way or another.”

He told the Aspen Security Forum that “there is (US) bipartisan unanimity now on one thing, which is relations with China.”

“However, their stance is to take a firm stand. And I’m not sure that’s the appropriate consensus,” Singapore’s prime minister remarked.

“I’m not sure if Americans realize what a tremendous foe they’d be facing if they declare China to be an enemy.

“In this scenario, I would advise both of you to halt and consider carefully before pressing the fast-forward button; it is really dangerous,” he warned.

“It is critical for the United States and China to work together to avoid a conflict that would be terrible for both sides and the world.”

Lee, who is seen as having insight into both countries’ leadership, said Washington’s severe views of China are increasingly matched by Chinese perception that the US can’t be trusted and aims to stifle the country’s rise.

He slammed the Biden administration’s strong talk with the Chinese during their first high-level bilateral meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, in March.

He stated, “The reality is neither side can put the other down.”

Lee, on the other hand, praised Biden’s administration for returning to a “more conventional” foreign policy after Trump’s disruptive approach.

“Countries expect long-term strategic continuity from the United States,” he said, as well as “reliable and predictable” policies.

Taiwan, he claims, is a possible flashpoint.

He said of Beijing, “I don’t think they want to undertake a unilateral step” like conquering Taiwan.

“However, I believe there is a risk, and that risk is mass miscalculation.”

He praised US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s remarks in Singapore last week, in which he warned against any change in the Taiwan situation’s status quo.

“I believe that if that cautious stance is maintained, we will be able to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Lee added.

In any case, he warned, “you’re in for a challenging moment.”