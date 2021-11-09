Singapore will no longer pay medical bills for anyone who have chosen not to be vaccinated.

Officials in Singapore have announced that they will no longer pay coronavirus medical expenditures for people who choose not to be vaccinated, as a severe outbreak has put the city-healthcare state’s system under strain.

The teeny-tiny country is seeing its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the outbreak began, with 2,000-3,000 cases per day and a few deaths.

Except for individuals who tested positive soon after returning from overseas, the government had always covered the medical expenditures of all infected Singaporeans and other residents in specified categories.

The ministry of health announced Monday that starting December 8, authorities would begin charging Covid-19 patients who have chosen not to be vaccinated.

“Unvaccinated people account for a significant share of individuals who require intense inpatient care, and they disproportionately contribute to the strain on our healthcare resources,” the ministry stated in a statement.

Regular funding arrangements, such as private insurance, will still be available to those affected.

Those who are not eligible for vaccination, such as children under the age of 12 or those with certain medical conditions, will nevertheless have their bills reimbursed in full.

With 85 percent of its 5.5 million people completely vaccinated, Singapore has one of the highest immunization rates in the world.

It had a rather modest outbreak by worldwide standards, and only recently had a significant virus wave after being infected with the Delta variety.